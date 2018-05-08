A 66-year-old professor was found dead Monday in his Brooklyn home after an alleged burglary, and a suspect was taken into custody after he was found hiding in a closet, police said.

Jeremy Safran, a psychology professor at The New School, was found in the basement of his home on Stratford Road, near Hinckley Place, in Prospect Park South shortly before 6 p.m. He had trauma to his head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

A 28-year-old man, armed with a hammer, was taken into custody at the scene, police said. He was found in a closet in the basement, they said.

Charges against the man were pending, as of Tuesday morning, according to police.

New School staff and students were “shocked and saddened” by Safran’s death, the school said in a statement.

“An internationally renowned psychotherapist, Jeremy was deeply respected and admired by The New School community and his colleagues throughout the psychology profession for his work on psychoanalytic theory and practice, as well as research on psychotherapy processes and outcomes,” the statement said. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family and will be offering support to his many friends and colleagues throughout the university community in the days ahead.”

The medical examiner will determine the cause of Safran’s death and the investigation is ongoing.