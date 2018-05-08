News New School professor found dead in Brooklyn home after alleged burglary, NYPD says Jeremy Safran was described as “an internationally renowned psychotherapist” by The New School. A Brooklyn man was found dead in his home after an alleged burglary on Monday, police said. Photo Credit: Nicole Brown By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 8, 2018 6:58 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 66-year-old professor was found dead Monday in his Brooklyn home after an alleged burglary, and a suspect was taken into custody after he was found hiding in a closet, police said. Jeremy Safran, a psychology professor at The New School, was found in the basement of his home on Stratford Road, near Hinckley Place, in Prospect Park South shortly before 6 p.m. He had trauma to his head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. A 28-year-old man, armed with a hammer, was taken into custody at the scene, police said. He was found in a closet in the basement, they said. Charges against the man were pending, as of Tuesday morning, according to police. New School staff and students were “shocked and saddened” by Safran’s death, the school said in a statement. “An internationally renowned psychotherapist, Jeremy was deeply respected and admired by The New School community and his colleagues throughout the psychology profession for his work on psychoanalytic theory and practice, as well as research on psychotherapy processes and outcomes,” the statement said. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family and will be offering support to his many friends and colleagues throughout the university community in the days ahead.” The medical examiner will determine the cause of Safran’s death and the investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.