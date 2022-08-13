Brooklyn drive-by shooting leaves 28-year-old man dead

Detectives are investigating a Brooklyn drive-by shooting on Friday night that left a 28-year-old man dead.

The victim was gunned down in a hail of bullets fired at the corner of East 34th Street and Newkirk Avenue in East Flatbush at about 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 12, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found the victim at the location with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was outside the location when a shooter inside a dark-colored vehicle rolled up to the location and opened fire. Police did not have information about the make or model of the vehicle involved in the shooting.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Man grazed in ear in East New York

Hours later, in a separate shooting, a 33-year-old man was grazed in the ear by a stray bullet in East New York.

Police said the shooting happened at about 4:39 a.m. on Aug. 13 in front of a home on Nichols Avenue between Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue.

According to police, the victim was outside the location when heard shots fired, then felt pain. He then realized he had been hit by a bullet near his ear.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police did not immediately have information about a description of a suspected shooter. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.