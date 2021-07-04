Quantcast
Man dead after stabbing in East Flatbush

A man is dead Sunday after cops say he was stabbed in the chest in East Flatbush.
A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on the Fourth of July, cops said.

Police responded to a 911 call about a man stabbed in front of 3101 Foster Ave. in East Flatbush at around 1:55 a.m. on July 4, according to cops.

Upon arrival, first responders found the victim — whose name has not yet been released pending family notification — with a stab wound to the chest.

Emergency Medical Services took the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police have no further information on the incident, which has been deemed a homicide, or any persons of interest, at this time.

