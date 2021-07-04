Man dead after stabbing in East Flatbush

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on the Fourth of July, cops said.

Police responded to a 911 call about a man stabbed in front of 3101 Foster Ave. in East Flatbush at around 1:55 a.m. on July 4, according to cops.

Upon arrival, first responders found the victim — whose name has not yet been released pending family notification — with a stab wound to the chest.

Emergency Medical Services took the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police have no further information on the incident, which has been deemed a homicide, or any persons of interest, at this time.