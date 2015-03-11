Brooklyn groping of two young girls, suspect in custody

A man was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly groping two young girls in Brooklyn within the past week.The man, …

A man was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly groping two young girls in Brooklyn within the past week.

The man, 25 years old, is accused of approaching the first 11-year-old girl on March 4 at about 3 p.m. He walked up to her on Duryea Court in Bensonhurst, touched her, and fled, police said.

He then approached a 14-year-old girl on Tuesday, around the corner from the first, on 66th Street. He grabbed the teen’s thigh at about 7:20 a.m. and ran.

Charges had not yet been filed Wednesday afternoon.