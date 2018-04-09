News Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves woman in critical condition, NYPD says The woman was crossing a street in East Flatbush, police said. A woman was struck by the driver of a silver sedan in East Flatbush on Sunday, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 9, 2018 8:11 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police are looking for the driver of a silver sedan who struck a 65-year-old woman in Brooklyn Sunday night, leaving her in critical condition. The driver hit the woman as she was crossing Remsen Avenue, between Church Avenue and Avenue A, in East Flatbush at about 9:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. The car was traveling south on Remsen Avenue, and the woman was not in the crosswalk, police said. The victim was hit by the passenger side of the car and fell onto the road, landing under a parked pickup truck, according to police. She was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center with a head injury, and was in critical condition as of Monday morning. After hitting the woman, the driver stopped momentarily, but then turned right on Avenue A and fled the scene, police said. The car is a silver sedan, but police did not immediately have any other details about it. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.