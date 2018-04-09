Police are looking for the driver of a silver sedan who struck a 65-year-old woman in Brooklyn Sunday night, leaving her in critical condition.

The driver hit the woman as she was crossing Remsen Avenue, between Church Avenue and Avenue A, in East Flatbush at about 9:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. The car was traveling south on Remsen Avenue, and the woman was not in the crosswalk, police said.

The victim was hit by the passenger side of the car and fell onto the road, landing under a parked pickup truck, according to police. She was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center with a head injury, and was in critical condition as of Monday morning.

After hitting the woman, the driver stopped momentarily, but then turned right on Avenue A and fled the scene, police said.

The car is a silver sedan, but police did not immediately have any other details about it.