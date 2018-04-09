LATEST PAPER
34° Good Morning
34° Good Morning
News

Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves woman in critical condition, NYPD says

The woman was crossing a street in East Flatbush, police said.

A woman was struck by the driver of

A woman was struck by the driver of a silver sedan in East Flatbush on Sunday, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Police are looking for the driver of a silver sedan who struck a 65-year-old woman in Brooklyn Sunday night, leaving her in critical condition.

The driver hit the woman as she was crossing Remsen Avenue, between Church Avenue and Avenue A, in East Flatbush at about 9:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. The car was traveling south on Remsen Avenue, and the woman was not in the crosswalk, police said.

The victim was hit by the passenger side of the car and fell onto the road, landing under a parked pickup truck, according to police. She was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center with a head injury, and was in critical condition as of Monday morning.

After hitting the woman, the driver stopped momentarily, but then turned right on Avenue A and fled the scene, police said.

The car is a silver sedan, but police did not immediately have any other details about it.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

Saheed Vassell's father, Eric Vassell, marches in a Hundreds turn out for Saheed Vassell vigil in Crown Heights
Celebs spotted riding the rails
Mayor Bill de Blasio discussed on Thursday the Vassell's death 'a tragedy': Mayor
The Yankee Stadium ground crew works to clear Yankee home opener snowed out
President Donald Trump recently tweeted about his legal Why Trump is attacking Amazon
Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer and other celebrities joined Celebrities joining in on political protests