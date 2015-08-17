Brooklyn man is city’s first West Nile virus case in 2015

Last year, there were 12 cases of the virus and three deaths.

A Brooklyn man suffered the city’s first case of West Nile virus this year, city officials said Sunday.

He was hospitalized with viral meningitis, but has since been treated and discharged, the Health Department said.

Symptoms of the virus include severe fatigue, aching muscles, fever and headaches. The Health Department is asking New Yorkers to wear mosquito repellent, as well as long pants and sleeves in the morning and evening.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said in a statement that this first case “provides a vital reminder to protect ourselves against mosquito bites,” she said.

