Brooklyn man pushed man to his death from 15 stories up, source says

Miguel Santiago was found outside 60 Division Ave. around 2:35 a.m. Monday, cops said.

A Brooklyn man is accused of pushing a 53-year-old man off of a balcony, sending him plunging to his death, a law enforcement source said Wednesday.

John Morales, 27, was arguing with Miguel Santiago on the balcony of a 15th-floor apartment located at 60 Division Ave. in Williamsburg on Monday when he pulled out a gun, the source said. There was a struggle over the weapon and investigators believe Morales pushed Santiago over the railing, according to the source.

Santiago, also of Brooklyn, was found by first responders around 2:35 a.m. and rushed to Woodhull Hospital with severe trauma to his body. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The pair had been fighting over money, according to the source.

Morales was charged with murder on Wednesday, police said.