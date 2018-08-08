LATEST PAPER
News

At Brooklyn nail salon protest, NYPD detective gets hit with beer bottle, cops say

A brawl between workers and patrons took place at the East Flatbush salon days before.

During a protest outside the 888 Happy Red

During a protest outside the 888 Happy Red Apple Nails Monday, an NYPD detective was hit in the head with a beer bottle, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
An NYPD detective was hit in the head with a beer bottle Monday during a protest outside a Brooklyn nail salon, where a brawl between workers and customers took place over the weekend, police said.

The detective was standing at the corner of Martense Street and Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush at about 2:30 p.m. when a bottle was thrown by someone in a group of about 50 people in front of 888 Happy Red Apple Nails, according to police.

The demonstrators had gathered in protest of the salon, where days before, an Asian worker was caught on camera hitting black patrons with a broomstick during a fight over a $5 eyebrow wax. They allege the fight was racially charged.

The detective was treated at an area hospital for a contusion on his head, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of a suspect Tuesday night.

