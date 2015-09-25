Pink Houses fire kills 10-year-old boy

It was not immediately clear what caused the flames or where in the apartment the fire was.

A 10-year-old boy was killed when he was caught in a fire in a Brooklyn apartment building late Thursday evening, police said.

The boy, who was not immediately identified, was found inside the third floor apartment of the Pink Houses on Loring Avenue in East New York. The blaze, which broke out at about 9:40 p.m., was under control about a half-hour later.

It was not immediately clear what caused the flames or where in the apartment the fire was.

Three other people suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention, an FDNY spokesman said.