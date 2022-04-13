Brooklyn subway shooter person of interest now the suspect

The police’s person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting has become the prime suspect for the Tuesday morning attack that shook the city, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

Frank Robert James, 62, remained at large after allegedly detonating smoke canisters and fired 33 shots at straphangers inside a Manhattan-bound N subway train pulling into 36th Street in Sunset Park on April 12, injuring 23 people including 10 with gunshot wounds.

“@NYCMayor just announced that Frank James is now a suspect in yesterday’s subway shooting and no longer just a person of interest,” Mayor Adams’s press secretary Fabien Levy wrote on Twitter on April 13.

NYPD identified James as a person of interest Tuesday evening after they found a set of keys at the crime scene and traced it to a U-Haul truck, which he rented in Philadelphia and that cops found at W. 3rd Street and Kings Highway in Gravesend.

James has addresses in both Philadelphia and Wisconsin, and there is a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the shooter’s arrest.

At the scene of the crime, police also recovered a Glock 17 9 millimeter handgun with three extended magazines, four smoke grenades, a hatchet, gasoline, a bag of fireworks, and a hobby fuse, law enforcement officials said during a Tuesday evening press conference.

The suspect, who was wearing a green and orange construction vest, got on at Kings Highway station, four blocks from where the van was found, and traveled eight stops on the northbound N line before donning a gas mask, detonating the gas canisters and shooting at his fellow passengers.

The cameras in the 36th Street station were malfunctioning at the time, which MTA chief Janno Lieber attributed to a “server problem,” but the transit guru told WCBS 880 radio Wednesday morning that they got video of James coming into the system from three perspectives.

“There may have been a server problem or an internet connection problem at one or two of them,” Lieber told the radio station. “But the big picture is we’ve got a ton of video evidence that goes directly to the investigation that’s helped the NYPD to identify and confirm that this is the guy that they want for murder and for this act of violence.”

At least two new images NYPD posted on its Twitter account Wednesday show the suspect inside and exiting at a subway stop.

Subway service returned to normal for the Wednesday morning commute, after the Dn, N, and R trains had been suspended for most of Tuesday in parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan.