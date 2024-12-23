NYPD releases photos of suspects involved in Brooklyn subway shooting

Surveillance photos of the suspects who allegedly shot and wounded two men in a Brooklyn subway station on Dec. 21, 2024.

Police released images Monday morning of two suspects — a man and woman — in Brooklyn who allegedly shot and wounded two people on a train platform on Saturday.

The shooting, which amNewYork Metro reported on Sunday, took place at around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the Avenue U station on the Q line in Homecrest.

According to law enforcement sources, two men, ages 18 and 21 were exiting a southbound Q train when the suspects, acting in concert, fired their guns, striking the younger victim in the right arm and torso. The older victim suffered a bullet through the left leg.

It is unclear right now if the suspects and perps know each other.

Officers from the 61st Precinct and Transit District 34 responded to multiple calls of shots fired, and arrived at the scene to find both victims covered in blood from their injuries.

EMS brought both victims to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police on Sunday released surveillance photos and video of the perps, who remain at large.

In the video, both suspects are seen exiting an MTA bus together. The female suspect is shown wearing a purple hat and black jacket, while the male is wearing a beige jacket and black pants.

No arrests have been made so far, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.