Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Queens are actively searching for the subway stabbing suspect who attacked a man on board a train Monday afternoon, it was reported.

According to police, officers from the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault involving a knife on a Manhattan-bound M train at the 23rd Street station in Long Island City at around 12:33 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Early reports confirmed that the victim was stabbed in the abdomen. Though the Citizen app initially reported that the victim was a teenager, the NYPD later clarified that the individual is a 22-year-old man.

EMS rushed the wounded victim to Cornell Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police are actively searching for the suspect, who fled the scene on a Manhattan-bound train, according to Citizen. Police said the male perpetrator became involved in a verbal dispute with the victim before the stabbing occurred.

amNewYork Metro contacted the MTA for more information and is awaiting a response.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.