Bronx subway stabbing leaves man seriously wounded: cops

An early-morning subway stabbing in the Bronx on Tuesday left a man seriously wounded and a suspect on the lam, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at about 2:57 a.m. on Sept. 24 at the 138th Street-Grand Concourse station on the 4/5 lines in Mott Haven.

Officers from the 40th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 11, in responding to a report of an assault, found the victim, a 45-year-old man, wounded on the northbound side of the station.

The victim suffered a stab wound to his chest. Police said it is unclear whether he had been attacked on the platform or inside an arriving train car.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have not yet provided details about a possible motive for the stabbing, or a description of the suspect responsible. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.