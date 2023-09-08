Brooklyn stabbing suspect who attacked 19-year-old man at J train station stairwell still at large: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives in Brooklyn are searching for the suspect who violently stabbed a 19-year-old man at a J train station stairwell on Thursday and left him critically wounded.

The NYPD released on Friday video of the perpetrator sought for the attack that occurred at the Van Siclen Avenue station on the J/Z line, in Cypress Hills, at about 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 7.

According to law enforcement sources, the knife-wielding attacker confronted the young man as he ascended up the stairwell of the elevated station near Fulton Street. The perpetrator then stabbed the man repeated about his body, then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 75th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s with a light complexion and a slim build, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 16o pounds. He also wore his black hair with a pony tail.

The perpetrator was last seen wearing a red shirt with the letters CK on the front, black Adidas sweatpants and black sneakers while carrying a black sweater over his right shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 75th Precinct has seen 725 assaults year-to-date through Sept. 3, 4.6% fewer than the 760 recorded at the same point in 2022, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crime is also down 43.4% so far in 2023.