Harlem man stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn apartment

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who stabbed a Harlem man to death during a fight in an apartment building on Monday afternoon.

Christopher Reid, 33, of East 125th Street was slain during the dispute inside a residence at 2180 Fulton St. in Brownsville at about 4:13 p.m. on June 27.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call at the location, found Reid stabbed multiple times in the chest, and heavily bleeding.

EMS rushed Reid to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died later on Monday.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that Reid was fatally attacked by an acquaintance during the argument. The perpetrator fled the location before police arrived.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.