Man in critical condition after shooting near MTA construction site in Brooklyn

A man is in critical but stable condition after a shooting near a Brooklyn construction site on Monday morning.

It was reported that at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, gunshots were heard near a MTA construction site at Rockaway Avenue and Fulton Street. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the torso, with police responding to the call at 9:36 a.m.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

“My guys are shaken right now. I was getting ready to walk over to the other station. Roger said, ‘Those are definitely gun shots, stay here,’” said an MTA supervisor.

“The victim was stumbling, he ran and collapsed in front of the deli up the block. He didn’t look too good,” said witness Bruce Perry.

At this time, a description of a potential suspect is not available. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.