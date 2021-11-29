Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Man in critical condition after shooting near MTA construction site in Brooklyn

By Emily Davenport and Lloyd Mitchell
0
comments
Posted on
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A man is in critical but stable condition after a shooting near a Brooklyn construction site on Monday morning.

It was reported that at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, gunshots were heard near a MTA construction site at Rockaway Avenue and Fulton Street. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the torso, with police responding to the call at 9:36 a.m.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

73 Precinct officers probe a shooting that left a 19 year old in critical but stable conditon near an MTA work station.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“My guys are shaken right now. I was getting ready to walk over to the other station. Roger said, ‘Those are definitely gun shots, stay here,’” said an MTA supervisor. 

“The victim was stumbling, he ran and collapsed in front of the deli up the block. He didn’t look too good,” said witness Bruce Perry.

At this time, a description of a potential suspect is not available. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

73 Precinct officers probe a shooting that left a 19 year old in critical but stable conditon near an MTA work station.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
MTA workers weren’t struck during the shooting at their work station.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A 19 year old shooting victim was shot near an MTA construction site. He is in critical but stable condition at Brookdale Hospital.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC