NYC SHOOTINGS: Two more slain in Brooklyn during ongoing gun violence in New York City | amNewYork

Two more men were killed during two separate shootings in Brooklyn recently, according to the NYPD.

Authorities say that at 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 27, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of the Kingsborough Houses, located at 319 Kingsborough Walk 3. Upon their arrival, police found 16-year-old Amir Patterson with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Patterson was rushed by EMS to Interfaith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting occurred hours later — at 12:02 a.m. on Oct. 28 police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot inside the lobby of the Hughes Houses, located at 335 Sutter Avenue. When they arrived, officers found 34-year-old Marvin Carroway, a resident of the Hughes Houses, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS rushed Carroway to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, the motives behind both of these shootings remain unclear. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigations are ongoing.