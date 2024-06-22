Manhattan subway stabbing: Man killed in attack inside station, suspect at large

The entrance to the 175th Street station on the A line in Manhattan

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The search continues in Manhattan for the stabbing suspect who killed a man at a train station on Friday afternoon.

Police said 40-year-old Johnny Medina, of West 172nd Street, was fatally attacked at the 175th Street station on the A line in Washington Heights at about 5:55 p.m. on June 21.

Officers from the 33rd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 3, in responding to a 911 call about the assault, found Medina in the station mezzanine with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Police believe the victim and his attacker were known to each other, though the motive remains under investigation.

In a statement, MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said the attack stemmed from an incident that began on the street level, and ended inside the station.

“This was a senseless attack that spilled from the street to the subway, and we are providing full cooperation in the investigation, with confidence the NYPD will rapidly identify and apprehend the perpetrator,” Minton said (h/t WABC-TV).

EMS rushed Medina to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Through June 16, the 33rd Precinct had tallied just one homicide year-to-date, one less from the two recorded at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crime is also down in the command; just five incidents have been reported in transit, down from seven at the same time last year.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.