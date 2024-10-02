Midtown subway slasher slices woman on C train platform: cops

Cops are looking for the suspect who slashed a woman at the 50th Street subway station in Midtown on Oct. 1, 2024.

Detectives in Midtown are looking for the subway slasher who attacked a woman on a station platform Tuesday.

The NYPD released images and video of the suspect behind the bloody assault, which occurred at the 50th Street station on the C line at about 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 1.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached the victim, a 28-year-old woman, on the Uptown-bound platform when he pulled out an unidentified cutting instrument and sliced the victim’s torso.

Following the attack, cops said, the assailant fled out of the station to parts unknown.

The incident was reported to the Midtown North Precinct and NYPD Transit District 1. EMS rushed the wounded woman to Bellevue Hospital, where she was treated for a laceration and listed in stable condition.

Transit crime in the Midtown North Precinct is up about 9.3% year-to-date through Sept. 29, according to the most recent CompStat report, with 59 total incidents reported — up from 53 tallied at the same time last year. Citywide, transit crime was up about 4% in August after falling precipitously over the previous six months, the NYPD reported last month.

The NYPD-provided images show that the suspect wore a dark hooded sweatshirt over a light blue shirt, tan pants and black sneakers. He had a gray hooded sweatshirt tied around his waist and appeared to be carrying a large bag.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.