Brooklyn's tallest building peaks at 720 feet

Brooklyn Point, the third tower of the City Point complex in downtown Brooklyn, stands 68 stories tall.

Media members were given a hard-hat tour of Brooklyn Point on Tuesday to celebrate the tower reaching 720 feet. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Brooklyn's tallest building has established its peak in the borough.

Developers on Tuesday topped out Brooklyn Point, the third tower of the City Point complex in downtown Brooklyn, at 720 feet. The 68-story mixed-use building, which features 458 luxury condos, was designed to stand out among other new developments in the area by bucking the trend of modern skyscrapers, which most often sport a glass-heavy exterior, according to Bruce Fisher, one of the project's architects.

"It's the last tower to go up, so it has to make an impression," he said.

The building will feature one-bedroom units on its lower floors, and two- and three-bedrooms units on its higher floors.

Tenants will have a host of amenities, including a game room, movie screening room, a gym and a rock wall. The building also will have a rooftop pool, which will be the tallest outdoor pool in the western hemisphere, according to developer Extell Properties. Ari Goldstein, a senior vice president at Extell Properties, said they expect their first unit sales and move-ins to begin in early 2020.

Fisher said each unit was designed to be smaller than other luxury apartments — two-bedroom units, for example, are listed at around 1,200 square feet for around $2 million — but still roomy for families.

"When you have a tall building like this, it has to bring in a lot of density," he said. "These are carefully created units to achieve the most density."

Goldstein said the ground floor will be used for retail space, and will be connected to existing stores at City Point such as Target and the Alamo Drafthouse. Leasing negotiations, however, are still ongoing for future commercial tenants. 

Ivan

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

