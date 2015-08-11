Brooklyn tourists killed in Arizona car crash, others injured

The group, all reportedly teachers, were from Borough Park,

A pair of Brooklyn women vacationing in the Southwest were killed in a car crash on Monday in Arizona that injured two others, police there said.

The women had rented a Jeep Cherokee at Los Angeles International Airport last week and were driving to a national park near Holbrook, Arizona, about an hour and a half east of Flagstaff, when they slammed into a truck on Monday evening, said Holbrook police Lt. Jack Arend.

The driver, 24-year-old Raizel Morgenstern, was turning left from State Route 377 onto State Route 77 at about 4:45 p.m. local time, right into the path of an oncoming truck, Arend said.

Morgenstern and the front seat passenger, 27-year-old Hindy Spira, both died.

The two passengers, Miriam Meyer and Suri Meyer, both 26, were taken to area hospitals, Arend said. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The group, all reportedly teachers from Borough Park, picked up the rental car at the Los Angeles airport on August 5th and were headed to the Petrified Forest and the Painted Desert when the accident occurred, Arend said. They had plans to return the Jeep back to LAX on August 19th.