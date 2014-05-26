Brownie Lopez, man accused of punching tourist Oliver D’orio, said he ‘felt pressured’

David Del Vecchio inside his store, Idlewild Books, on Feb. 21, 2014.

A man accused of punching a tourist who later died told investigators he did so because he “felt pressured,” according to court records.

Brownie Lopez, 19, was being held on $5,000 cash bail Monday, said a spokeswoman for the Bronx district attorney.

Lopez is accused of punching 37-year-old Oliver D’Orio in the face at about 12:10 a.m. Friday in front of the Guerrero Bodega, knocking him to the ground, according to court records. Police said Lopez, who lives in the Bronx, was charged with misdemeanor assault, police said. He allegedly said he punched the tourist because “he called me an immigrant and asked me for drugs,” according to court records.

He allegedly said he thought D’orio had something in his hand.

“I was scared and felt pressured and I hit him,” he allegedly told investigators.

Lopez’s attorney could not be reached for comment Monday evening. His next court date is May 30.