Brownsville playground shooting suspect arrested, charged with murder, NYPD says

Oluwadurotimi "Timi" Oyebola, 16, was fatally shot in the head while he was playing basketball.

Aaron Nathaniel, 14, was arrested in the shooting

Aaron Nathaniel, 14, was arrested in the shooting death of Oluwadurotimi "Timi" Oyebola in Chester Playground on Sept. 21, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday after he fatally shot a 16-year-old at a Brooklyn playground in September, police said.

Aaron Nathaniel fired two shots into Chester Playground, near Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville, on Sept. 21 at about 3:50 p.m., police said. One of the bullets hit Oluwadurotimi "Timi" Oyebola, of Queens, in the head as he was playing basketball. 

Oyebola, who is not believed to have been the intended target, was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

In a tweet Wednesday night, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Nathaniel's arrest was made "in partnership with the community."

"Thank you to all who contributed: NYPD investigators, community members, and callers to CrimeStoppers," he said. 

Nathaniel, of Brownsville, also was charged with criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

