A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday after he fatally shot a 16-year-old at a Brooklyn playground in September, police said.

Aaron Nathaniel fired two shots into Chester Playground, near Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville, on Sept. 21 at about 3:50 p.m., police said. One of the bullets hit Oluwadurotimi "Timi" Oyebola, of Queens, in the head as he was playing basketball.

Oyebola, who is not believed to have been the intended target, was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

UPDATE: In partnership with the community, an apprehension has been made in the homicide of 16-year-old Oluwadurotimi "Timi" Oyebola. Thank you to all who contributed: NYPD investigators, community members, and callers to CrimeStoppers. #Justice4Tim #SharedResponsibility pic.twitter.com/vNC3IMMvZq — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 4, 2018

In a tweet Wednesday night, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Nathaniel's arrest was made "in partnership with the community."

"Thank you to all who contributed: NYPD investigators, community members, and callers to CrimeStoppers," he said.

Nathaniel, of Brownsville, also was charged with criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.