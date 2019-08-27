One person is dead and five others are injured following a partial building collapse in the Bronx on Tuesday, the FDNY said.

The partial collapse at 94 E. 208th St., near Steuben Avenue, happened just before noon, Department of Buildings and FDNY officials said. The building was under construction at the time, according to DOB.

One person who was removed from the debris by first responders was pronounced dead, the FDNY said. Of the five others who were hurt, two were seriously injured and three suffered minor injuries.

A DOB inspector is on the scene and conducting an investigation.

Three permits were renewed in May related to the construction of a four-story residential building at the address, DOB records show. The work was first approved in January and was expected to include eight apartment units.

The site only had one open complaint, as of Tuesday afternoon, which was for a report of items related to the construction work taking up parking spots without a permit to do so.

Check back for more on this developing story.