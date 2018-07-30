A 26-year-old would-be-burglar was beaten with a bat and stabbed to death in Queens after he tried to break into a home there, police said.

The burglar, who was not immediately identified, tried to force his way into a home on Williamson Avenue in St. Albans, where police responded at about 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Police said a 16-year-old boy who lives in the home told them he first opened the door, thinking the burglar was a Domino’s delivery man. The man then tried to get inside, but the boy was able to close the door on him.

The burglar then kicked in the door, police said, and forced his way in. That’s when the 16-year-old grabbed a baseball bat and started to hit him with it.

The fight spilled out onto the home’s front yard and the boy’s 27-year-old brother picked up the baseball bat and continued to beat the burglar before stabbing him with a knife in his head and chest.

The burglar was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators are speaking to the two brothers but there were no arrests as of Monday morning.