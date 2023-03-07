Burglars smash their way into Midtown auction house, steal nine bags of loot: cops

Burglars hit a Midtown auction house overnight on Tuesday in a smash-and-grab break-in, police sources said.

While more specific details remain unknown and under investigation, police reported that a group of individuals wielding hammers shattered several windows of Heritage Auctions at 445 Park Ave. at around midnight on March 7.

Detectives are now looking for four suspects who made off with nine bags of items. The exact description of the stolen items, or their estimated value, were not immediately known, sources indicated.

After obtaining the loot, police sources said, the thieves fled inside a white Acura TLX last seen traveling eastbound along East 56th Street.

Workers were seen later on the morning of March 7 clearing up after the break-in. One glass pane had to be completely removed while another was left with a gaping hole surrounded by a spiderweb of cracks. Staff replaced the ruined windows with large timber boards.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.