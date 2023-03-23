Brooklyn subway smokers beat up A train rider who asked them to stop: cops

Transit detectives in Brooklyn need the public’s help in finding two subway smokers who assaulted an A train rider after he asked them to put their cigarettes out earlier this week.

The NYPD released on Wednesday night images and video of the suspects behind the attack on board a Queens-bound A train approaching the Nostrand Avenue station at about 9:50 p.m. on March 21.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrators had lit up cigarettes while riding the train and approached a fellow 45-year-old male straphanger, who asked them to stop.

The MTA strictly forbids smoking anywhere within the transit system, including on board subway cars; anyone caught lighting up is subject to a $50 fine.

But the verbal request from the straphanger, authorities said, led one of the suspects to pull out a box cutter and threaten him. Another individual then struck the back of the rider’s head with an unknown object.

Police said the smokers then departed the A train at Nostrand Avenue and fled in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 79th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 30; the victim suffered a head laceration, but refused medical attention.

One of the suspects is shown standing inside the A train car, with several shopping bags on seats near by, flashing a peace sign at an individual who took their photo during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the perpetrators’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.