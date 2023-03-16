Brooklyn shooting leaves one man injured

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening.

At just before 5 p.m. on March 15, authorities say that a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and the side in the vicinity of Avenue A and Remsen Avenue in East Flatbush. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene prior to the arrival of the NYPD. At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unclear.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.