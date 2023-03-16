Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Brooklyn shooting leaves one man injured

By Lloyd Mitchell and Emily Davenport Posted on
The scene of a brooklyn shooting
Officers investigate a shooting in East Flatbush.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening.

At just before 5 p.m. on March 15, authorities say that a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and the side in the vicinity of Avenue A and Remsen Avenue in East Flatbush. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The shooter fled the scene prior to the arrival of the NYPD. At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unclear.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Decetives from the 67 Precinct investigate a shooting that left a man in stable condition at 9001 Avenue A in East Flatbush, Brooklyn on March, 15.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Officers search for clues into a shooting near Avenue A and Remesen Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC