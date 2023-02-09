Adeed Fayaz, the police officer killed in a botched Brooklyn robbery while he was off-duty on Feb. 4, was laid to rest Thursday in an emotional funeral.

Images of the 26-year-old officer gently swayed in the breeze outside of the Al Rayaan Muslim Funeral Services as hundreds of NYPD officers lined the streets along Coney Island Avenue in Midwood to pay their respects. Family members arrived just after 9 a.m. in tears when they embraced in a burst of unfiltered emotion. Anguished wails could be heard emanating from the funeral home after Fayaz’s mother entered — a grim reminder of the power of a mother’s love.

Video by Lloyd Mitchell

The five-year veteran was honored during his final salute by Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, and members from the 66th Precinct where Fayaz had been assigned.

In the afternoon, Fayaz was respectfully transferred from Rayaan Muslim Funeral Services to the neighboring Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center, where the service took place.

Fayaz’s family shared their appreciation for the support from elected officials, community leaders, and those in New York and around the country who have acknowledged Fayaz’s legacy.

“A life in blue matters for us, the family, the wives, and their children. We send a loved one in blue uniforms to protect you. Please, please show them gratitude. My nephew was like my son. For him, I would say he was very responsible, always fit for duty. A loving and caring son, husband, and incredible father,” Fayaz’s aunt Faran Naz said tearfully.

The impassioned ceremony saw Mayor Adams praise members of the police department for dedicating their lives to aiding New Yorkers as well as serving as an inspiration to young men and women of color to join the NYPD to better their communities.

“That is the life we are celebrating today. Officer Adeed Fayaz is representative of that. He stayed. He raised his right hand; he swore to take an oath to serve and protect. He became a symbol of what’s great about this country. Today, we celebrate his life. We celebrate the fortitude and courage of the Muslim Officers throughout this entire city,” Adams said.

Fayaz, who was originally born in Pakistan and moved to the United States as a small child, leaves behind a 4-year-old son and a 3-year-old son. Fayaz’s mother and widow wept violently while watching their beloved son and husband’s casket be transferred to the hearse.

His widow was presented with the NYPD flag that concealed his coffin.

Video by Lloyd Mitchell

Fayaz was murdered when attempting to purchase a Honda Pilot from a seller on Facebook Marketplace. Thirty-eight-year-old Randy Jones is accused of setting up the meeting behind an East New York McDonald’s, where he attempted to holdup Fayaz and his brother-in-law for some $20,000.

According to police, Jones allegedly placed the cop in a headlock while demanding cash at gunpoint, but it wasn’t until the gunman turned the firearm on the brother-in-law that Fayaz attempted to break free and was ultimately shot in the head.

Sewell gave her profound condolences on behalf of herself and the NYPD to Fayaz’s family. She shared that the fallen officer was one who took on the responsibility, the job, the challenge to protect and take care of others.

“At this time of incomprehensible loss, we are reminded how truly precious our guardians we recognize the immeasurable importance of a husband, son, brother, nephew, police officer, and father. All of these were horrifically stolen from this family,” Sewell said.

Sewell described Fayaz as a man who put down the foundations of a life well-made. He dreamed of becoming a police officer when in middle school, and that wish came to fruition along with building a family calling his two sons his tremendous joy. He led a life of dedication and service, one that Sewell greatly recognized by his superiors and colleagues.

“His colleagues will tell you his enthusiasm was legendary. His generosity was limitless. That he’d give you the shirt off his back or lend you the extra pants he always kept in his locker. They will tell you he learned and studied with passion, and he was well on his way to make sergeant. Officer Fayaz would tell you that he aspired to join aviation, to one day lead his own command, to continue to serve to shape the next generation of protectors to be as the Quran and Hadith teaches that the greatest moral virtues are that of kindness to people and other living creatures,” Sewell said. “We cannot allow anger or grief to eternally paralyze us, darken our hearts, test our resolve or break our will to hold those to account for malice in this city. His heartbreaking death is another clarion call to those who are the Vanguard for the vulnerable. This was a repressible taking of a police officer — the violent robbery of a father from his family.”

Fayaz was set to be buried on Long Island, where he lived.