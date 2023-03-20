Free agent cornerback Leonard Johnson visiting with Giants: Report

The Giants had already been planning to host one defensive player for a visit on Monday, and now it appears they’ll have two visitors to the team’s East Rutherford facility.

Former Duke cornerback Leonard Johnson will visit the Giants on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson. Johnson tore his ACL ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft and didn’t get picked, but he had been viewed as a late-round pick or a player that would get signed undrafted before the injury.

It had been reported on Sunday night that the Giants would be hosting defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson on Monday.

Johnson had been a standout corner for the Duke Blue Devils during his college career from 2018 to 2021 and put up 65 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, six interceptions, and 16 pass breakups. He appeared in all but one game of his time at Duke and started 39 of his 47 appearances.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound corner is said to have recovered well from the injury and is expected to be ready to go in time for training camp. In February, Johnson’s agent, Eric Young, told Wilson that he had upcoming workouts with several AFC and NFC teams.

If the visit goes well and the Giants want to bring him aboard, Johnson would be a depth signing for the Giants that would give them a good prospect to develop over time.