Bushwick, Brooklyn partial collapse leaves one person with serious injuries

The façade of a building that appeared to be undergoing renovation collapsed in Bushwick on Thursday morning, seriously injuring one person.

The Fire Department of New York says the person was taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The person’s name was not released by authorities. Firefighters responded to the partial collapse at 799 Flushing Ave. at about 11:35 a.m., the FDNY said.

A review of online DOB records showed no open complaints or violations at the building. Images from the scene showed the facade lying on the sidewalk on Flushing Avenue, and construction materials surrounding the site. A Google image from 2013 shows the building once housed a deli.

The Department of Buildings is investigating the collapse but had no immediate comment.