Cabdriver killed in accident at Ed Koch bridge off ramp

One man was killed and two injured after a cabdriver had a seizure and lost control of his vehicle and crashed at a ramp on the Queens side of the Ed Koch Bridge early Wednesday.

Vadro Kone, 50, of the Bronx, was traveling eastbound on the upper roadway around midnight with a passenger in the backseat of his yellow Ford Escape cab when he appeared to suffer a seizure as he was going down the ramp heading toward Jackson Avenue and Northern Boulevard, police said.

He struck a wall and crashed into a livery cab that was right next to him. Kone was taken to Mt. Sinai Queens in Astoria where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The 55-year-old woman who was in his cab and the 33-year-old driver of the second car were treated for minor injuries. The police couldn’t say whether the seizure or the crash killed Kone and the city’s Medical Examiner would investigate.