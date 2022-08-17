Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,500 risk-free for MLB, UFC 278 this week

This is a great week to grab the current Caesars sign-up bonus, as it could position you nicely for football. After all, this page’s Caesars Sportsbook promo code sets new users up with the industry’s biggest no-risk first wager.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

When you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, you collect a fully-insured $1,500 initial bet. That wager is valid with any bet type in any sport that Caesars offers, providing the player total control.

It’s around now that sports bettors start getting their funds in line for the upcoming football betting season. As such, this Caesars sign-up bonus could be the perfect solution, potentially setting you up with thousands at no risk. You can place any wager you wish on NFL preseason, MLB regular season, soccer, UFC, and more. Caesars Sportsbook insures your first pick with up to $1,500 in bonus funds, regardless of sport or wager type.

Click here to unlock your worry-free $1,500 first bet on any sport via Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Promises Zero-Risk $1,500 Bet

Caesars Sportsbook has set interested parties up with an opportunity to collect a massive payday with no immediate risk. With the help of this page’s links and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, registrants unlock a massive protected pick. This first bet comes with $1,500 of insurance and is valid with any wager type in any sport(s). In that way, the new patron has total control over a pick that could set them up with a windfall return ahead of the upcoming NFL and college seasons.

It’s easy to see how this is a potentially lucrative situation. Caesars combines the largest risk-free wager available with an unfettered first bet selection process. You could make your pick in NFL preseason, MLB regular season, soccer, UFC, racing, golf, tennis, and more. That pick could also take the form of a parlay, game/player prop, moneyline, total, or any other available wager type.

This unmatched level of control over this important wager will set many up to make a winning selection. Those who do will collect their money in the form of cash. As such, they will have the power to withdraw or reinvest any portion of that money as they wish. Conversely, anyone who happens to lose the initial bet falls under Caesars’ promised protection. The sportsbook commits to reimbursing a first bet loss with up to $1,500 in bonus money. Thus, the loss isn’t really a loss at all and the new user gets another shot to pick a winner.

Simplified Guide to Properly Employing Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

On top of an elite promotion with no limitations, Caesars also ensured that those interested could collect this bonus easily. They streamlined the registration and acquisition processes to just minutes, further enhancing an already attractive offer. We summarized the steps to activating your worry-free wager below:

Firstly, click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 when asked.

and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 when asked. Secondly, fully register your new Caesars account by supplying any required information. For example, Caesars will request your full name, home address, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, deposit money into your newly created account for the first time. Your deposit must be large enough to cover your intended first bet.

Lastly, lock in any first wager you’d like. Caesars Sportsbook will refund a loss on that pick with up to $1,500 in bonus money.

This Caesars promotion is active in these states: LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN.

Daily Odds Boost Complimentary to All New Users

When you use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 during registration, you gain more than just your insured first pick. In fact, becoming a Caesars patron gains you permanent access to a number of additional bonuses the sportsbook keeps on-tap.

You can find these extras under the Promos and Boosts tabs in the app. The Promos tab is home to any number of other risk-free wagers, parlay insurances, profit boosts, and deposit matches. The Boosts tab typically contains dozens of odds boosts in various sports that improve the player’s odds on select wagers. To clarify this idea a bit better, we shared some of today’s odds boosts with their original/improved odds:

Phillies, Twins, Orioles, and Padres all to win on 8/17, boosted from +855 to +900.

No runs in the first inning of TB-NYY, Det-Cle, and NYM-Atl on 8/17, boosted from +470 to +480.

Espanyol, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Lyon all to win on 8/19, boosted from +370 to +380.

Tottenham, Leicester, Fulham, and Arsenal all to win on 8/20, boosted from +600 to +625.

Luke Rockhold, Merab Dvalishvili, Alexandr Romanov, and Tyson Pedro all to win at UFC 278, boosted from +790 to +900.

Leonardo Santos, Lucie Pudilova, Sean Woodson, and Miranda Maverick all to win at UFC 278, boosted from +810 to +850.

Click here to unlock your worry-free $1,500 first bet on any sport via Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.