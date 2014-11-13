‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro caught driving drunk in Manhattan, police say

Buddy Valastro was charged with allegedly driving drunk on Manhattan’s west side.

The Cake Boss, famous for his elaborate cakes on his TLC show, was charged with driving drunk on Manhattan’s west side early Thursday, police said.

Bartolo “Buddy” Valastro, 37, was pulled over at about 12:30 a.m. for driving erratically, swerving his 2014 Corvette in and out of lanes, police said.

He was released without bail during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday afternoon, said a spokeswoman for the DA’s office.

Valastro allegedly blew a .09 blood alcohol content after police pulled him over on 10th Avenue near 33rd Street, according to the criminal complaint. The legal limit is .08.

An attorney for Valastro declined to comment.

Valastro’s next court appearance is January 6.

Valastro, from Hoboken, is famous for his cake decorating skills at his family-owned New Jersey bakery, Carlo’s Bakery. Since gaining notoriety, he’s expanded the store all across the country, including a location near Manhattan’s Port Authority.

His thick Jersey accent and strong personality made him a star in the reality TV world, first with his original TLC show, ‘Cake Boss,’ and then with several spinoffs.

“We are thankful no one was harmed,” TLC Spokesman Dustin Smith said in an e-mail. “This is a personal matter for Buddy and his family.”

Just hours before being pulled over, Valastro posted a photo showing a large, smiling crowd inside his bakery to his Instagram account.

“Here In Carlos bakery Marlton and what a great reaction from the community I love this place I feel at home here @carlosbakery,” he captioned the photo.