Two women, 71 and 31, were struck by a drunken driver while waiting for a bus in Gramercy Park Thursday night, police said.

The driver, identified as Mihai Kelemen, 41, turned onto 23rd Street from Third Avenue, lost control and mounted the sidewalk, crashing into the bus stop and the two women at about 9:30 p.m.

Both women were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, police said. The 31-year-old was in serious condition and the 71-year-old was in stable condition, they said.

Kelemen was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breathalyzer, police said.