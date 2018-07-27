LATEST PAPER
80° Good Morning
80° Good Morning
News

Drunken driver hits women at Gramercy bus stop, NYPD says

One of the women was in serious condition, cops said.

A drunken driver crashed into a bus stop

A drunken driver crashed into a bus stop in Gramercy Park, hitting two women Thursday night, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
Print

Two women, 71 and 31, were struck by a drunken driver while waiting for a bus in Gramercy Park Thursday night, police said.

The driver, identified as Mihai Kelemen, 41, turned onto 23rd Street from Third Avenue, lost control and mounted the sidewalk, crashing into the bus stop and the two women at about 9:30 p.m.

Both women were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, police said. The 31-year-old was in serious condition and the 71-year-old was in stable condition, they said.

Kelemen was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breathalyzer, police said.

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com

News photos & videos

For many New Yorkers, a broken elevator or New Yorkers with disabilities continue the push for accessibility
Barbara Aliprantis digs up a generations-old family recipe Cooking Greek octopus stew with grandma Barbara
On Thursday, June 7, 2018, baker Jason Lalima Madonia Bakery shows how to make Napoletano biscotti
Pablo Villavicencio returned home early Wednesday morning after a Pablo Villavicencio returns home
On Tuesday, immigration activists and other supporters of Rally for Hempstead pizza deliveryman
Oded Brenner, co-founder of Max Brenner's Chocolate near At new store, no such thing as too much chocolate