Six people were rushed to the hospital after a police chase ended in a multi-car crash in the Bronx Monday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said.

Police were chasing a vehicle whose driver had committed a traffic violation when the car slammed into another vehicle with five people inside near East 163rd Street and Washington Avenue just before 3 p.m., the spokesman said. The vehicle that police were after then hit another vehicle with a driver inside before it came to a stop.

Three people who were in the vehicle police were chasing ran from the scene, but two were quickly arrested, according to the spokesman. One suspect remains on the loose.

All six crash victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln with injuries that were not life-threatening, an FDNY spokesman said. A fire official initially said some of the victims were pedestrians.

A gun also was recovered from the scene, though it's not believed any shots were fired during the incident.