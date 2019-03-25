News Police chase ends with car crash in the Bronx; 6 injured, NYPD says Emergency responders were called to the scene in Morrisania just before 3 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said. Six people were injured in a multi-car crash in the Bronx on Monday, police and fire officials said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne/Theodore Parisienne By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated March 25, 2019 6:13 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Six people were rushed to the hospital after a police chase ended in a multi-car crash in the Bronx Monday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said. Police were chasing a vehicle whose driver had committed a traffic violation when the car slammed into another vehicle with five people inside near East 163rd Street and Washington Avenue just before 3 p.m., the spokesman said. The vehicle that police were after then hit another vehicle with a driver inside before it came to a stop. Three people who were in the vehicle police were chasing ran from the scene, but two were quickly arrested, according to the spokesman. One suspect remains on the loose. All six crash victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln with injuries that were not life-threatening, an FDNY spokesman said. A fire official initially said some of the victims were pedestrians. A gun also was recovered from the scene, though it's not believed any shots were fired during the incident. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.