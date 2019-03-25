LATEST PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
News

Police chase ends with car crash in the Bronx; 6 injured, NYPD says

Emergency responders were called to the scene in Morrisania just before 3 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

Six people were injured in a multi-car crash

Six people were injured in a multi-car crash in the Bronx on Monday, police and fire officials said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne/Theodore Parisienne

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

Six people were rushed to the hospital after a police chase ended in a multi-car crash in the Bronx Monday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said.

Police were chasing a vehicle whose driver had committed a traffic violation when the car slammed into another vehicle with five people inside near East 163rd Street and Washington Avenue just before 3 p.m., the spokesman said. The vehicle that police were after then hit another vehicle with a driver inside before it came to a stop.

Three people who were in the vehicle police were chasing ran from the scene, but two were quickly arrested, according to the spokesman. One suspect remains on the loose.

All six crash victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln with injuries that were not life-threatening, an FDNY spokesman said. A fire official initially said some of the victims were pedestrians.

A gun also was recovered from the scene, though it's not believed any shots were fired during the incident. 

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

NYPD officers shot and wounded a man Sunday Knife-wielding man shot outside precinct after setting vehicle on fire: NYPD
Steve Choi, executive director of the New York Advocate: LI at risk for Census undercount
A rally against anti-Semitism was held Sunday at Rally against anti-Semitism held in Manhattan
Brian O'Dwyer, grand marshal of the St. Patrick's Irish and non-Irish eyes smile on St. Patrick's parade
Dermot Shea, NYPD chief of detectives, speaks about 24-year-old arrested in mob-boss hit: NYPD
NYPD officer Joe Gallagher and his son Hudson, Scenes of St. Patrick's Day Parade revelry