Car crashes mounts curb and injures pedestrian before slamming into front of Queens Village bar

A car crashed into a bar in Queens Saturday evening, injuring several people before it slammed into the front of the building.

The driver of that car, a 2015 Chrysler, was heading east on Hempstead Avenue in Queens Village at about 5:45 p.m., police said. He started turning left on 223rd Street when a 1989 Volvo, which was headed west on Hempstead Avenue, slammed into him.

The driver of the Chrysler lost control and hit a 40-year-old man on the street before jumping the curb and slamming into a building.

The car crashed into the front of The Pour House bar on the corner, according to reports.

The two drivers and the pedestrian were all taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.