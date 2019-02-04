Police shot a motorist in the Bronx on Monday after they said she pinned an officer between two cars following a carjacking and robbery spree through three different boroughs over the weekend.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the incident started after police tracked down a car that had been stolen as part of a wide-ranging crime spree on Sunday.

Monahan said police approached the stolen vehicle, which was double parked in front of 909 Sheridan Ave. and had been detected with a license plate reader, at about 11 a.m. on Monday. They then saw three people get into the car, he said.

"One of the uniformed officers approached the vehicle from the driver's side. The suspect's vehicle suddenly began to drive in reverse, pinning the officer between the suspect's vehicle and another parked vehicle," Monahan said. "The officer then discharged her service weapon in the direction of the vehicle, striking the driver."

UPDATE: @NYPDChiefofDept shares details about the police involved shooting that occurred near East 162 and Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx earlier today. pic.twitter.com/AenEWOlkNZ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 4, 2019

He said the suspect was shot in the chest and left side of her torso and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in critical, but stable condition. The officer was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries to her hip area, leg and pelvis.

Monahan said the incident, which he called a "violent crime spree that went across three boroughs," started at about 6 a.m. when a car was stolen in the Bronx. It was driven down to the 13th Precinct in Manhattan, which includes Union Square Park and Gramercy, where the suspects committed another robbery.

They then drove to the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn, which includes Sheepshead Bay and Manhattan Beach, where Monahan said they committed two more robberies and left the scene of an accident. Finally, they allegedly stole a second car, a black Hyundai Sonata, which police tracked back to the Bronx.