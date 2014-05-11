Cecily McMillan rally Monday

Elected officials are planning to show their support for an OWS demonstrator who was convicted.

Cecily McMillan, a 25-year-old grad student, faces up to seven years in prison after being convicted of second-degree assault for punching an officer during a March 17, 2012, protest at Zuccotti Park. Council members Ydanis Rodriguez and Robert Cornegy Jr. will join McMillan supporters at the steps of City Hall to demand leniency from the judge at McMillan’s May 19 sentencing.

McMillan contends she acted in self-defense after the officer allegedly touched her breast while trying to arrest her.