Chelsea Clinton announces she’s pregnant with second child

She made the announcement on Facebook, of course.

Chelsea Clinton announced Monday that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky are expecting their second child.

Clinton made the announcement via a Facebook post that included a photo of her 1-year-old daughter, Charlotte. “Next summer, Charlotte is going to be a big sister! We are feeling particularly blessed and grateful this holiday season,” the post read.

Proud grandparents Hillary and Bill Clinton were quick to share the news over social media.

“Your dad and I could not be happier for you, Marc, and Charlotte. We’re so excited to meet our second grandchild!-H,” Hillary posted.