Christopher Canale, off-duty NYPD officer, saved 2 from fiery bus crash on LIE, cops say

An off-duty NYPD officer’s heroic actions saved two people from a burning school bus on Long Island Thursday, authorities say.

Officer Christopher Canale was driving on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 69 in Manorville about 3:30 p.m. when he and his family spotted the fiery wreck, according to the NYPD. The bus had burst into flames after crashing into a truck, authorities say.

Canale quickly jumped into action, freeing the pinned school bus driver. A female aide also followed Canale’s voice to safely escape the smoke-filled bus.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.