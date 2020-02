The City Council unanimously approved a bill Thursday that will help prevent children from running away from school and possibly into danger.

“Avonte’s Law,” named after Avonte Oquendo, the 14-year-old autistic boy who ran away from his Long Island City school and later was found dead, requires the Department of Education to evaluate and prioritize the installation of external alarms on school buildings.

The alarms would warn school staff if someone leaves the building during school hours.