City’s snow budget going up

This is the second time this year the budget has been hiked.

The city’s snow budget, already hiked once before because of this winter’s onslaught, is going up yet again, the city’s retiring sanitation commissioner testified yesterday.

The 2014 budget initially set aside $57.3 million to handle snowfalls. Mayor Bill de Blasio on Feb. 12 added about $35 million more, but two subsequent storms brought the total snowfall to 56 inches — more than double the normal amount. That means the city needs another $35 million to $40 million, for a total of about $130 million, outgoing Sanitation Commissioner John Doherty told the City Council.