Clinton book tour a key start to possible White House run: Expert

A political expert said Hillary Clinton’s book signing in Union Square Tuesday was a perfect strategic first move for a possible presidential bid.

Andrew Moesel, a political strategist for Sheinkopf Communications, said the Barnes & Noble event gave the former New York senator a great opportunity to get some spotlight.

“This is straight out of the political playbook, no pun intended,” he said. “A book allows for an incredible amount of public relations exposure and a widespread opportunity to meet potential voters, all under the auspices other than a political campaign.”

Starting in New York rather than some of the other contested political grounds like Iowa and Ohio, would help her finances and remind people about her political roots, according to Moesel.

The strategist said New York City is “the ATM for the U.S.” when it comes to political campaigns and yesterday’s large gathering at the book store will send a message to future donors that she still is popular among voters.

“Continuing to remind New York voters and Manhattan residents that she cares about their issues and putting in face time in the community can only help with fundraising down the road,” he said.

Moesel added that the city’s large liberal population will help to add more supporters and future volunteers to her potential 2016 bid.

“Galvanizing the support of people in Manhattan will help her to continue to shore up the left side of the political spectrum,” he said.