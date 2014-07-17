Teens, others busted for allegedly selling guns to undercover cops in Clinton Hill

Aneudy Cruz and others allegedly sold illegal guns to undercover officers in Lafayette Gardens complex.

Several people were charged with selling guns to undercover cops, including five teenagers, the Brooklyn district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Aneudy Cruz, 19, allegedly enlisted several others, including some as young as 16 and 17 years old, to sell the illegal guns to undercover officers in the Lafayette Gardens housing authority complex in Clinton Hill, according to the DA’s office.

Eight people were charged in connection with the investigation. They allegedly sold handguns valued from $600 to more than $1,000 over a 10-month period starting in September 2013.

The undercover officers purchased 30 operable guns, the DA’s office said.

Cruz was held without bail on Wednesday. Cruz’s attorney, David Walensky, said he is “a scared 19-year-old kid” who “has denied involvement” in the incidents.

“His family was shocked by the allegations,” Walensky said. “These are just allegations.”