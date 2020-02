The Coast Guard says it’s searching for a cargo ship caught in Hurricane Joaquin in the Bahamas.

Officials say 33 people are aboard El Faro, which was traveling from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Jacksonville, Florida, when the Coast Guard lost contact with the crew Thursday.

Search and rescue crews are now searching for the ship near Crooked Island in the Bahamas.

Two Air Force C-130 Hurricane Hunter air crews also unsuccessfully tried to locate and re-establish contact with El Faro.