Truck crashes into Bronx scaffolding, kills one and injuries several others

A Coca-Cola truck knocked off the highway in the Bronx Monday crashed into building scaffolding, killing a woman and injuring six others, authorities said.

The truck was driving by the Bruckner Expressway just before 3:30 p.m. when another vehicle cut it off, police said.

The truck then lost control and mounted the sidewalk near East 138th Street in the Port Morris area, killing the 37-year-old woman.

“Coca-Cola is deeply saddened by the loss of this individual, and concerned for all of those impacted by this incident,” a spokesman for Coca-Cola said in a statement. “Our thoughts and condolences are with everyone involved. We are cooperating with local officials in the investigation of this matter.”