Column: Amazing Apple product doesn't exist

By MIKE SCHUSTER/MINYANVILLE
Last week, the future seemed to finally be here, if only for a moment.

Google was making progress on self-driving cars; advancements in mobile payments and wearables continued to promise a technological revolution; and Apple was set to release a product that would kick biometrics into high gear.

The product: biometric EarPods that monitored a user's blood pressure and heart rate. The accessory would also feature iBeacon so it would never get lost and also work via the Lightning port connection. The rumored product was "leaked" on the anonymous sharing app Secret and substantiated by patents for integrated sensors filed in 2007 and 2008.

Unfortunately, it was all a hoax.

In a lengthy post on Tumblr, the Secret scammer confessed to posing as an Apple employee and making the whole product up.

"I made it up," the post begins. "I wrote it 5 minutes after I woke up on the 1st of may. I was blurry eyed, I had a headache, I was using the toilet and worrying about my blood pressure."

It was then that the fake EarPods began to take form.

Full story at Minyanville.

