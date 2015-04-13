Pommes Frites, destroyed in East Village blast, may get new spot

Pommes Frites just might live to see another day in the East Village.

Renaissance Economic Development Corporation, a Chinatown-based community economic development group, is offering assistance to the popular Belgian fries joint and other businesses affected by the Second Avenue explosion.

Renaissance’s chairman of the board Chris Kui, said his nonprofit has been working with the owners in finding a spot for the eatery in the neighborhood and, as of Monday has approved low interest recovery loans to Jimmy’s No. 43 and Via Della Pace for a combined $70,000.

“The trick is to quickly make an infusion of cash,” he said. “We do it quite quick so they remain in business.”

Businesses located in a two-block radius around 7th Street and Second Avenue can apply for the East Village Explosion Recovery Loan Program, which has a 2% interest rate. Interested applicants can call 212-964-6022 or log onto aafe.org.

The city’s Small Business Services is also lending a hand; the agency will hold a meeting this morning at the Middle Collegiate Church at 50 E. 7th St. meant to provide information and assistance to mom-and-pop owners.

“It is amazing that the community is coming together,” Kui said.