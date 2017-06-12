Companies pull sponsorship of Public Theater over Trump, ‘Caesar’ controversy

Delta Air Lines yanked its sponsorship of the Public Theater over the staging of “Julius Caesar” that depicts the assassination of the President Trump-like title character.

“No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values,” Delta said in a statement on Sunday. “Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste.”

Shortly after, Bank of America said it pulled its funding of the “Julius Caesar” production.

“The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in such a way intended to provoke and offend. Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it,” the company said in a statement.

The decisions came ahead of opening night for the Shakespeare in the Park production on Monday. It has been in previews at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater since May 23 and runs through June 18.

The Oskar Eustis-directed modern-day rendition depicts Caesar in a business suit with golden hair — in lieu of a toga and laurel wreath crown — and a Melania Trump look-a-like as Caesar’s wife, Calpurnia.

The Public Theater did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It has hosted more than 5 million people to its free performances since the 1950s.